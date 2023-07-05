Man accused of raping 10-year-old who left Ohio for abortion expected to enter plea

A Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose story of traveling to Indiana for an abortion led to international attention last year, is expected to enter a plea today.

Gerson Fuentes is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Common Pleas Court at 1:30 p.m., according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Fuentes is facing two counts of felony rape. Court records state that a rape report was generated June 22 with the Columbus Division of Police. On July 6, the victim identified Fuentes to authorities as the person who raped her.

Six days later, detectives served Fuentes with a warrant for a saliva sample. He was taken to police headquarters for an interview where he confessed to raping the victim, who was 9 at the time, according to court documents.

On June 30, the girl, then 10, underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis, according to testimony from Detective Jeffrey Huhn during an arraignment hearing.

Fuentes initially pleaded not guilty to the counts against him.