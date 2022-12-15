Man accused of raping 11-year-old

Dec. 14—The Odessa Police Department arrested an Odessa man Sunday after DNA tests linked him to the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl.

According to an OPD report, officers learned an 11-year-old girl snuck out of her house on July 1 to meet a boy she met online four days earlier. The girl told a forensic examiner she thought she was meeting a boy 14-16-years old, but he later told her he was 26.

She reported that the man gave her marijuana and offered her cocaine. After smoking the marijuana, the man forced her to engage in sexual activities, she said.

A sexual assault nurse exam was performed and DNA was collected. The police department learned on Sept. 20 the DNA matched that of Mark Anthony Lujan, a 30-year-old Odessa man who had earlier been identified as a possible suspect through his SnapChat account, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for Lujan's arrest accusing him of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On Sunday, an officer pulled Lujan over for a traffic violation outside an East 8th Street bar, according to an OPD report.

After smelling marijuana coming from the car, Lujan and his passenger were asked to get out of the car and the officer spotted a digital scale on the driver's side floorboard, the report stated.

During a subsequent search of the car, officers found marijuana and two bags of cocaine, the report stated. In addition, Lujan had several hundred dollar and twenty dollar bills in his possession.

Lujan was arrested on the warrant and on suspicion of manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams and possession of marijuana.

The controlled substance charge and the sexual assault charge are both first-degree felonies punishable by five years to life in prison.