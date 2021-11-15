Man accused of raping 6 women at his State College-area home over the past decade

A Patton Township man was accused Monday of raping six women over the course of nearly a decade.

Kevin Mullen, 50, met four of the women through online dating service SeekingArrangement, township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. He met the other women through Craigslist and Facebook’s Messenger.

The first alleged rape was reported in 2012; five more were reported between 2017 and March. Each was reported at Mullen’s home along Oakwood Avenue, police wrote.

Mullen told at least three women he “had gotten away” with raping others, police wrote. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Mullen was charged with 15 felonies, including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault. He was also charged with six misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $750,000. Mullen did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.