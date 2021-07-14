Man accused of raping 66-year-old woman

Jul. 13—ENID, Okla. — A 33-year-old Enid man was charged Monday with one count of first-degree rape after allegedly raping a woman in late June.

Tyler Joseph Post was interviewed and arrested on June 28. His bond was set at $100,000, and he was released July 5 after his bond was posted, according to court documents.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, at approximately 9:40 p.m. June 28, Enid Police Department officers responded to a residence on West Vine in reference to a sex offense.

EPD made contact with a 66-year-old woman after the woman's daughter told police her mother had been raped, the affidavit said.

The woman told police she asked Post to help her with her vehicle and he asked go inside her home to clean himself up, the affidavit reads. While Post was in the bathroom, he called for the woman to come to him.

The woman thought he may have injured himself while working on the vehicle, so she went to him. When she got to him, the woman said Post "picked her up and threw her on the bed" and raped her, according to the affidavit.

The woman said in the affidavit she told Post to stop and tried to get him off her, but he wouldn't.

Police contacted Post at his residence and spoke with his wife, who told officers Post had been at work all day and arrived home at 5 p.m., according to the affidavit. The wife said he went to the woman's residence to help her and returned home at 6:50 p.m. after being at the woman's residence for about an hour.

Post later was interviewed at EPD and said the woman asked him to look at her vehicle. While he was looking at the windshield fluid, the woman "came up to him and starting rubbing him on his leg," according to the affidavit.

Post said he goes to the woman's residence often and that she rubs his leg when he is there, the affidavit said. Post said the woman kissed him on the neck, which led to them having consensual sex.

Afterward, Post said he finished putting the vehicle together and left.

Post's arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday. According to court records, first-degree rape is punishable by five years to life in prison.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.