Man accused of raping girl pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition; gets 50-year sentence

CAMBRIDGE − Jeremy Konkler, 33 of Cumberland, was recently sentenced to 50 years in prison by Judge Daniel G. Padden in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Konkler was originally charged with 11 counts of rape, all first-degree felonies; and 20 counts of gross sexual imposition, and was scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 6. However, a plea agreement was reached before the trial date and Konkler plead guilty to 10 counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden previously said his deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to a sexual assault involving a juvenile female on March 25.

Once at the residence, deputies learned the male suspect was inside an adjacent residence. Konkler was detained and transported to the sheriff's office and later charged with rape involving a minor under the age of 13, a first-degree felony.

However, during the course of the investigation, investigators were able to gather physical evidence, including DNA, witness and victim statements as well as Konkler’s confession. The sexual assaults occurred consistently over the course of the last four years, according to Paden.

Homeland Security Investigations was also requested to assist with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cumberland man sentenced to 50 years for sex crimes involving child