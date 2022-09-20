Man accused of raping, killing 2-year-old in Enid appears in court

A man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a 2-year-old inside an Enid hotel room earlier this year was back in court Monday.

Caliyah Guyton was killed in April. Her body was found in the hotel pool, hours after she was reported missing.

Investigators say Michael Geiger lured Caliyah with candy and cartoons before taking her.

Monday’s hearing was expected to discuss Geiger’s competency, but his attorneys say he is competent and ready to move forward with the trial.

His next court date is scheduled for November. A trial date has not yet been shared.