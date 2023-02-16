Man accused of raping, robbing woman in South Lake Union to appear in court

A man accused of raping and robbing a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood will be in court Thursday morning.

Isaiah David Weston, 30, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery and burglary.

Detectives say that on Feb. 4, Weston tracked a woman back to her secure apartment building and entered the building as another person was leaving.

Surveillance camera footage from the building showed Weston walking through the front door, then waiting to see which floor the victim went to after she entered an elevator, charging documents said.

The woman had the door to her apartment propped open for ventilation while she was cooking when Weston walked inside.

According to police, Weston immediately flashed a knife before raping the victim. He then stole her purse and fled.

The following morning, Weston was arrested when he returned to her apartment building and waited outside her door.

The attack is one of three on women that happened within a span of 48 hours at the beginning of the month.

One of the attacks happened near the Howe Street stairs on Capitol Hill, where someone has placed a warning sign.

“What each of these victims was doing, these survivors were doing, is what normal people do every day. And they shouldn’t live in fear. Nobody should,” said Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutors Office.

Weston is set to appear at the King County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m.