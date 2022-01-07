Man accused of raping teen girl in Manchester

Jan. 6—A man is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond while facing accusations that he forcibly raped a teenager who was a friend of his family at his mother's home in Manchester in September.

Andrew Joseph Soucy, 26, who has listed addresses in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and at 21 Walnut St. in Manchester, is facing two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault and another felony count of third-degree sexual assault in the Sept. 12-13 incident at the Walnut Street address.

He is also facing misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct in the incident.

In a statement to police, Soucy denied raping the girl, describing a consensual sexual encounter that she initiated, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Robert Dwy.

"At no time did she ever say 'no' or 'stop' or 'I don't want to do this,'" Soucy said in his written, sworn statement to police.

During their interview, the detective reported, Soucy readily admitted having given alcohol to the teen but denied for about 25 minutes having any sexual contact with her. Only later did Soucy admit to a sexual encounter that he said was consensual, according to the detective.

Soucy is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center, and a remote Hartford Superior Court hearing is scheduled Jan. 19, records show.

The girl was 16 at the time of the Sept. 13 incident, so the sexual encounter wasn't illegal based on her age.

But in a forensic interview, a large part of which is transcribed verbatim Dwy's affidavit, the girl vividly described Soucy using painful physical force to compel her to submit to sexual intercourse.

When Soucy began making sexual advances to her, she acknowledged, "I didn't say no or anything because I was nervous." But she said she did say no when Soucy began to perform a sexual act and that she tried to push him off her as he held her down "so hard I couldn't move."

The teen also acknowledged that she had gone to Soucy's mother's house that evening knowing that his mother wouldn't be there and that she and Soucy would sleep in his mother's room.

She acknowledged that she drank one "shot" of liquor from the bottom of a plastic cup when Soucy insisted that she do so as part of a "Truth or Dare" game they were playing.

"I wasn't drunk, it wasn't enough to get me drunk," she said.

After the rape that followed, the girl said, she went to the bathroom and returned to find Soucy sleeping. She said she then grabbed her phone but no other possessions and left the house. She said she called 911 when she was a few steps from the house.

She said she met police at a nearby sandwich shop and was taken to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford for an examination.

The detective's affidavit also includes a transcript of the girl's 911 call. It notes three times when she seems to be letting out a crying sound. After one of the cries, she says, "I'm so scared though ..."

Public defender Matthew K. DiVito, who represents Soucy, declined to comment on the case, saying it is still at an early stage.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.