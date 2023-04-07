A Canfield man accused of raping two teens at a Kent home in November has been taken into custody.

McCoy C. Watkins, 21, was scheduled for arraignment on two counts of first-degree felony rape and a single count of second-degree felony burglary in a grand jury indictment in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Friday morning. Information about the arraignment, including what bond was set, was not immediately available.

The indictment was filed and a warrant was issued for Watkins' arrest on March 31. He was taken into custody and booked into Portage County Jail on Wednesday, according to a jail booking report.

Watkins attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kent police said Watkins allegedly reentered a North Lincoln Street home without permission Nov. 11 after attending a party there earlier in the evening. He then allegedly engaged in nonconsensual "sexual activity" with a 19-year-old female he found sleeping on a couch and then with an 18-year-old female sleeping upstairs, said police.

Watkins eventually left the home after being told to do so.

Watkins is scheduled for a jury trial on June 21. A status conference and pretrial hearing are scheduled for May 31 and a pretrial hearing for June 15.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Man accused of raping two teens at Kent home taken into custody