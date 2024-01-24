Man accused of raping woman after breaking into her Ballantyne home

A 32-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home in Ballantyne and sexually assaulting a woman Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the home in the 10200 block of Chivalry Drive off Ballantyne Commons Parkway on a breaking-and-entering call.

The victim’s child called 911 to say someone broke into their home and was assaulting his mom downstairs.

They heard screaming inside and quickly took Santerius Qwayshawn Allen into custody.

Police said Allen broke into the woman’s home at about 10:30 a.m. through a window and raped her.

The attack appeared to be random, CMPD said.

The child was not physically assaulted, police said.

“That brave child was able to stay on the phone hiding, stay on the phone with dispatchers until officers arrived,” CMPD said. “Officers made entry and were able to quickly take the suspect into custody.”

He was taken to jail and charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, sexual battery, and assault on a female.

The suspect has a history of break-ins.

In 2014, Allen was charged with a breaking-and-entering charge. That case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence.

