Man accused of raping woman after dinner date

Scott Shindledecker, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·1 min read

Mar. 10—A night out for dinner reportedly devolved into an alleged rape, according to the victim and law officers.

Tristan Caleb Sanford, 25, is charged with raping a 19-year-old woman last fall.

According to the charging document, the victim spoke with a Flathead County Sheriff Office's deputy on Nov. 30, 2020, about an incident on Nov. 22. She said she went out to dinner with Sanford and drank alcohol supplied by Sanford.

They returned to her home, but she said she remembered very little because of her level of intoxication. Her roommate said the victim was too drunk to consent to sexual activity.

The victim and Sanford then left the house and got into her car. She said she believes Sanford raped her but she couldn't consent because of her level of intoxication. She also said she would not have consented to sex with Sanford.

On Dec. 3, 2020, a detective with the sheriff's office spoke with the victim's roommate, who said the victim was drunk and unable to consent to sex.

Then on Jan. 7, 2021, the detective spoke with a man who was a former roommate of Sanford. The man said Sanford allegedly admitted to having sex with the woman in a car outside of where she lived.

The detective also spoke with another former roommate of Sanford and the accused allegedly told the man he had sex with the woman and "she was completely out of it."

Sanford was booked and released on March 5.

His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 25.

Sanford is facing a maximum of 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com or at 406-758-4441.

