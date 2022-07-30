Man accused of raping woman in Frederick

Jul. 30—A man accused of raping a woman in a Frederick restaurant in July 2021 has been indicted on rape and assault charges.

Sajiran Nadarajah, 25, of Washington, D.C., was charged in an indictment with two counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree assault.

According to charging documents, the victim was treated at Frederick Health Hospital on the morning of July 23, 2021.

While in the hospital, the victim told Frederick police that she was with her sister and a friend at a downtown Frederick restaurant when a man pulled her into a women's bathroom and attacked her, charging documents say.

Nadarajah's attorney, James Papirmeister, declined to comment on Friday.

Additional indictments:

— Matthew John Anders, 64, of Smithsburg, one count each of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

— Mark Aaron Tetter, 35, of Frederick, one count of continuous sex abuse of a minor, and two counts each of second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor.

— Terry Lee Bowie Jr., 46, of Frederick, one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Wayne Augustus Chase IV, 26, of Frederick, one count each of possession of fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl on school property and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

— Jarmil Dewan Sadler, 38, of Frederick, one count each of firearm possession with a prior crime of violence, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, handgun on person, illegal possession of ammo, littering/dumping under 100 pounds and having drug paraphernalia.

— Ruddie David Janish, 31, of Thurmont, three counts each of robbery and second-degree assault, as well as two counts of theft ranging from $100 to $1,500. Janish was also charged with one count each of theft less than $100 and theft scheme of $100 to $1,500.

— Chelsea Anne Kendall, 38, of Union Bridge, one count each of first- and second-degree assault, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, failure to render reasonable assistance to person injured in accident, and failure to report an accident to police.

— Bobby Eugene Adams, 37, of Woodsboro, possession of fentanyl, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

— Keon Lamar Pittman, 32, of Frederick, one count each of first- and second-degree assault and crime of violence against a pregnant person.

— Juan Carlos Soto-Garcia, 37, of Frederick, one count each of attempted second-degree rape, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.

— Dearil Green III, 45, of Frederick, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

— Keyon Ptah Williams, 24, of Philadelphia,

Pennsylvania,

— one count each of illegal possession of ammo, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, firearm possession with crime of violence or with felony conviction, and having a stolen regulated firearm to sell, transfer or dispose of.

Leonard Anthony Morris, 19, of Frederick, several drug charges, including one count each of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of 10 grams or more of marijuana and possession of cocaine. He was also charged on several firearm counts, with one count each of firearm and drug trafficking, distribution of controlled dangerous substances with a firearm, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a regulated firearm being under 21, illegal possession of ammo, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, handgun on person. He was also charged with resisting or interfering with arrest.