Man accused of raping woman with head injury on Manette beach

A 41-year-old man was accused last week of luring a woman suffering from a recent head injury to a remote canyon in Manette with the promise of viewing beach glass and then repeatedly raping her.

Jesse Ray Abrams did not enter a plea at his arraignment on Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court for a count of second-degree rape. He was referred to Western State Hospital for a mental evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Bremerton police were called shortly after the alleged sexual assault on Aug. 10 and noted that the woman was struggling to respond to questions and learned that earlier in the day she crashed her motorized bicycle. An evaluation at St. Anthony Medical Center in Tacoma found she had sustained a concussion along with other injuries.

“She did not know if they were received during the bicycle accident or during the assault,” a detective wrote in court documents.

Shortly after the crash, in which the woman landed on her face, she purchased a beer from a store and went to a park on the north side of the Manette Bridge, 1101 Wheaton Way. There she was met by a man who she recognized as frequenting the park but she did not know.

During a conversation, where the man asked about injuries to the woman’s face, he offered to show her glass that had washed up on a nearby Port Washington Narrows beach. The woman told investigators they walked together on the beach where the man dragged her into the canyon and raped her.

The woman later identified her attacker as Abrams, who was known to frequent the park and was described by police as a “well-known transient” who is listed as 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing more than 300 pounds

“Abrams frequently calls 911 to report alleged mistreatment, misconduct and/or conspiracies having been committed by high-ranking police administrators, court officials, judges and city officials in Kitsap County, Bremerton and Port Orchard which have been investigated and were unfounded,” a Bremerton detective wrote in court documents.

As recently as May, police had been called to the park to contact Abrams, who was found to be “more likely than not suffering from a behavioral disorder,” an officer wrote, according to court documents.

At that time, a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy who serves as a crisis coordinator and a Kitsap Mental Health designated crisis responder met with Abrams and determined he was not eligible for emergency detention. Instead, he was referred to social workers who could assist him with housing and mental health services, according to court documents.

After the assault, the woman climbed up the hillside to a street where two people found her and assisted her.

Officers located Abrams at the Bremerton Ferry Terminal and arrested him. According to court documents, he declined to make a statement without an attorney present but admitted to being at the park with the woman and helping her up a hill.

Abrams is being held in the Kitsap County Jail on $100,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man accused of raping woman with head injury on Manette beach