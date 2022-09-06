Man accused of raping woman at hotel in Marshall Township

A man is accused of raping a woman at a hotel in Marshall Township.

Northern Regional police said the victim was asleep in her hotel room when she woke up to a man on top of her.

Officials say the suspect, Cristofer Urrutia-Uribio, is in town working for a movie.

