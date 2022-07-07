Man accused of raping woman at Walt Disney World hotel

A man is accused of raping a woman at a Walt Disney World hotel.

Eyvor Gomez, 49, was arrested Monday and faces a sexual battery charge.

According to an affidavit, a woman told Orange County deputies that she decided to go to a bar at the Dolphin Resort just before midnight.

The woman said that while she was at the bar, a man -- identified as Gomez -- began talking to her.

When the bar closed for the night, Gomez suggested that they go outside to continue drinking. The woman agreed and went outside.

READ: Highland Park shooting: Toddler found at scene orphaned in parade attack

The affidavit said that Gomez told the woman that he wanted to go somewhere where cameras could not capture them because the liquor he had was not purchased at the resort.

The report said that they stopped at a corner near a glass wall and bushes. That’s when the woman said that Gomez started making advances toward her.

She got upset and swore at him, the affidavit said.

READ: Apopka police officer charged with DUI was nearly 5 times over legal limit, report says

According to the report, Gomez then pushed the woman against a wall, causing her to hit her head. The woman said she blacked out shortly thereafter.

When the woman began to regain consciousness, she said her skirt was at her ankles and she was being raped.

She told deputies that she was afraid that Gomez was going to kill her, so she kept her eyes closed.

When Gomez stopped, the report said that the woman asked him, “how did I end up like this?” He reportedly said, “I don’t know. You just ended up like that.”

The woman continued to act like everything was OK and headed back to the resort, the report said.

As they were walking, the woman was able to distance herself from Gomez. She found a group of people sitting in the lounge area and ran to sit by them. She asked them to pretend that they knew her so that Gomez would leave her alone.

READ: ‘It fried her work car!’: Incredible video shows lightning bolt strike near Florida deputy’s cruiser

Story continues

Deputies said that Gomez was later identified by Disney security due to an incident that happened between him and his wife.

He matched the description and photograph provided by witnesses, the affidavit said.

Gomez was later arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.