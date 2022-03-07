Man accused of recording hundreds of naked gym members on secret camera hidden in coffee cup

(CBS58)

A Wisconsin man allegedly used a camera hidden in a coffee cup to film more than 500 naked victims inside gym changing rooms.

Peng Dong, 33, was arrested when a member of the Wisconsin Athletic Club found the camera and raised the alarm.

When questioned, Mr Dong told investigators that “he was only setting up his video camera to catch the person he believed was targeting him and stealing his belongings”.

The criminal complaint says that Mr Dong laughed when he was asked if had recorded anyone naked and said he was “very certain” that he had.

When police checked his hard drives, one officer counted 524 victims, with at least nine appearing to be younger than 10, and that some of the recordings date back to 2019.

The suspect told officers he did not know he had broken the law in making the recordings.

Now he has been charged with 15 felonies, with 11 linked to the club’s Wauwatosa location, and four connected the the gym’s Glendale location.

Court records state that Mr Dong was caught at the gym’s Brookfield location.

He posted $1,000 bail in late December but failed to show up for his court date in February. Charges in Milwaukee County were filed on 2 March and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“The Wisconsin Athletic Club takes the safety of their members very seriously. It is clearly stated in our clubs that the use of video is prohibited in our locker rooms and is subject to state and local law. We are saddened that this took place and have a zero-tolerance policy for these actions and misconduct,” the club said in a statement.