Man accused of recording inside bathroom of Leesburg medical clinic where he worked

A man is accused of secretly recording people inside the bathroom of a local medical clinic.

The suspect, Guillermo Alvarez-Santana, worked as a manager at the medical clinic.

Leesburg police found the videos after he resigned and was already suspected of theft.

Investigators are still looking to identify one of the victims. They believe Alvarez-Santana put the hidden camera in a men’s restroom primarily used by employees. Three current and former employees have been identified.

All seven videos contained footage of the corresponding victims using the bathroom, all men.

After the videos were discovered, the owner of the clinic recalled finding what looked like a USB charger over the summer in the men’s restroom that was primarily for employees.

The owners said Alvarez-Santana claimed he had been using it to charge his computer while working in the restroom, and Alvarez-Santana immediately unplugged the device, told him that he forgot to grab that part of the charger when he left the restroom and went back to his office.

None of the victims knew they were being recorded.

Alvarez-Santana was arrested in Marion County, where he lives, even though the voyeurism charges occurred in Marion County.

