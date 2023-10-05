Man accused of recording people in restroom of Webster store

A Webster man has been accused of recording people while in a bathroom at a Webster business.

Christopher Murray, 28, was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, in connection with two incidents at the same business, according to a news release from Webster Police.

Webster Town Court documents show that police were called to Lowe's on Five Mile Line Road in Webster around noon on Sept. 27. While at the store, Murray is accused of using his cell phone to record a man and his young son while inside a closed stall within the restroom, according to court documents.

Police later identified a second victim - where Murray is accused of secretly recording someone in a public restroom at the same business on Aug. 14, court documents allege.

Police said that Murray was a customer of the business. Police are further investigating and working with the business to determine whether others were recorded, the news release said.

Murray is also accused of attempting to delete videos linked to the incidents from his phone, according to court documents.

Murray was arraigned in Webster Town Court last week and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at on Oct. 11. Additional charges are pending.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man accused of recording people in restroom of Lowe's in Webster NY