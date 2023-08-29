Man accused of recording women undressing in North Texas Old Navy; police seeking victims

Southlake police want to speak with victims after a man was arrested and accused of recording women undressing in a public changing room back in June.

On the afternoon of June 21, Southlake police responded to a disturbance at the Old Navy store at 2901 E. Southlake Blvd.

The caller reported a man was recording girls and women changing clothes in one of the fitting rooms, police said in a news release Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they detained 30-year-old Brandon Bernard.

Bernard admitted to filming video under the dressing room stalls and was charged with invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony, the release said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Bernard’s cell phone and seized it as part of the investigation. They found that Bernard had been at the same Old Navy store before on June 5, when he also took video of several women changing, according to the release.

Detectives are seeking to identify victims so they can be interviewed by police. Anyone with information or any girls or women who were at the store on June 5 from around noon to 2 p.m. are asked to contact Detective Jenkins at mjenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.