Man accused of repeatedly stabbing McDonald’s employee arrested, NYPD says

A man suspected of stabbing a New York City McDonald's employee last week was arrested Monday, according to police.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28, is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York City Police Department.

The New York Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. last Wednesday about an assault with a knife at the McDonald’s at 2142 3rd Ave. in East Harlem. Officers found the employee, a 31-year-old man, with “multiple stab wounds about the body.”

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect entered the restaurant and “engaged in a dispute with employees.” The victim tried to defuse the situation, but ended up attacked. He was stabbed in the back and arms and slashed in the face with a box cutter, according to police.

Dunn-Jennings lives about a block away from the McDonald's, according to police.

A statement from the owner/operator of the McDonald's said he was “shocked and dismayed by this senseless and unprovoked attack on one of our employees.”

“The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We will continue cooperating with the NYPD and supporting our colleague and friend as they recover,” Bruce Colley said.

The stabbing took place a few blocks from a Burger King restaurant where 19-year-old cashier was fatally shot during a robbery attempt earlier this year, according to NBC New York.