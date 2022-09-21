Man accused of repeatedly strutting naked, relieving himself from midtown high-rise balcony arrested

A man accused of strutting around naked on a Midtown Atlanta high-rise balcony and urinating on the streets below was arrested Wednesday.

New was taken into custody.

Residents said New was accused of routinely relieving himself from a high-rise unit. Neighbors said it was so bad, they thought about using an umbrella when they walked along the sidewalk.

Jones talked to New as he was being walked to a patrol car, and he denied the allegations against him.

“I’m famous! I’m on TV, bruh,” New said. “I didn’t do this, man. No. I’m innocent. I promise I didn’t do this.”

New also goes by the name Shawty Dred and has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

People who work in the area said New routinely walked outside onto the balcony naked and then relieved himself through the bars of his balcony.

Jones showed the video to people walking in the area.

“That’s disgusting,” a worker said. “What is wrong with these people today?”

Police began investigating after a manger of a nearby high-rise called and complained. Officers went into the building and moments later came out with New in handcuffs.

On his way to jail, New insisted to Jones that it wasn’t him and he didn’t see the video.

Police said the charges New is facing are pending, but one charge is likely to be public indecency.

Neighbors and people who work in the area are just relieved police made the arrest.

“Oh my God, it kind of exceeds the bounds of decency,” worker Anthony Henry said. “You would think that someone wouldn’t even do that in that area where you have people walking by.”

New is currently being held in the Fulton County jail.