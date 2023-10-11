Man accused of ripping off local businesses in Cranberry Township

A man is accused of ripping off several local businesses in Cranberry Township.

Ryan Black is accused of ripping off the businesses, including Monte Cello’s along Route 19.

“It’s terrible people want to rip off businesses especially working so hard,” Joe Savage, who owns Monte Cello’s.

Police say they went to the Red Roof Inn in Cranberry Township because there was an arrest warrant out for Black’s friend.

While police were searching their hotel room, they found equipment Black allegedly used to alter or forge cash tickets from electronic game machines and arrested him.

Police say Black would either print out fake winning tickets and cash them at local businesses or alter a larger dollar amount on a legitimate ticket, which is what the Monte Cello’s owner says happened at his restaurant last month. He says the forged ticket looked pretty legit.

“The name, everything, we have certain things on our tickets that actually show us it’s legitimately done, we don’t take tickets that isn’t from that day,” Savage explained. “They changed the time stamp to 6:30 but the ticket was for $934 more than it should have been, so it should have been a dollar.”

Police say Black has stolen tens of thousands of dollars in total from local businesses with this scheme and has worked with other people to pull this off in other areas too.

Some customers say they’re glad he was busted.

“I’m glad they caught him, you hate hearing stuff like that for small businesses like that,” Jim Plummer said.

“It’s very difficult for a family-owned restaurant that’s very bad shocking news,” Shawn Hilliard said.

Black is in the Butler County Jail and is unable to post bond.

11 News learned he has several arrest warrants in more local counties for other crimes.

