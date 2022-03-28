Man accused of robberies in multiple counties indicted in Warren County

A man accused of being involved in multiple robberies throughout the Miami Valley was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on Friday.

Da’Sean McCleskey, 21, of Englewood, was indicted on seven counts of aggravated robbery along with a three-year firearms specification on each charge, according to a grand jury report.

>> PREVIOUS REPORT: Suspect believed to be involved in multi-county robbery spree arrested by U.S. Marshals

According to the grand jury report, from December 12, 2021, through January 9, 2022, McCleskey committed seven separate theft offenses against gas stations in Franklin, Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside, during which he allegedly held gas station employees at gunpoint.

The robberies in Franklin happened on the following dates:

Shell, 6651 N. State Route 123 on Dec. 12

Sunoco, 6900 N. State Route 123 on Dec. 19

Marathon, 1111 William C. Good Blvd. on Jan. 2

McCleskey was arrested in Englewood by U.S. Marshals on January 21. He was taken into custody at his apartment after a warrant was issued for his arrest.















