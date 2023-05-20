Man accused of robbery found after bystanders call 911 for attack in Springfield

Multiple men were seen “attacking” another near a Springfield residential area early Saturday morning, according to several 911 calls made into the city’s dispatch.

>> TRENDING: Teen shoots 15-year-old several times in abdomen during robbery at Cincinnati home

Springfield Police responded to the intersection of South Shaffer Street and West High Street at around 7 a.m. on reports of an assault, Lieutenant Osborne confirmed. Numerous calls were made into dispatch stating that several men were beating up another man on the street.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to identify at least one of the people involved in the “attack.”

One of the men showed an indictment for a previous robbery with cautions for “prostitution, drugs, and escape,” presumably escape from authorities upon or attempt of capture, Osborne informed.

It is currently unknown if responding officers arrested the man.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, officers were able to determine that the men were not attacking the other. The calls falsely believed that strangers were breaking into a house when, in fact, they were invited to the location.

During the incident, a man was held down, but was not assaulted.

There were no reported injuries.

Springfield Police led the investigation and handled the incident.