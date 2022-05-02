Man accused of robbing 2 Winter Park banks, taken into FBI custody

The man accused of robbing two Winter Park banks is in federal custody, Winter Park police said.

Latavis Deyonta MacKroy, 28, was positively identified April 25 by Winter Park police as the suspect involved in two April bank robberies in Winter Park.

MacKroy was captured on surveillance footage during the robbery of the Fairwinds Credit Union on April 16, 2022, and the robbery of TD Bank on April 23, 2022.

On April 26, with the assistance of the FBI, MacKoy was taken into federal custody for violation of probation and is awaiting multiple federal charges regarding the Winter Park bank robberies.

