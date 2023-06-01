Man accused of robbing 4 Charlotte-area banks now accused of 5th

A man accused of robbing four different banks in the Charlotte area has now been connected to another in western North Carolina.

Police said Kelvin Wayne Simmons, 46, is accused of robbing a bank in Hendersonville just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. They said it happened at First Citizens Bank on Four Seasons Boulevard.

PREVIOUS: ‘How does he choose?’: Feds aid search for serial bank robbery suspect in North Carolina

Witnesses told police the man walked into the bank and told tellers he had a gun. They said he left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, WLOS reports.

Hendersonville police quickly identified the suspect as Simmons. They said he was wearing the same clothes as the ones pictured in surveillance photos from the Salisbury Police Department, and said he was carrying a “Despicable Me” minions lunchbox.

Over the last week, police say Simmons has robbed four banks in the Charlotte area. From Salisbury to Belmont, Mooresville to Statesville, Simmons is accused of walking into banks with the lunch bag and walking out with cash.

On Wednesday, Channel 9′s learned that the U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search for Simmons.

Authorities said Simmons keeps his hand in the lunch bag while threatening the clerk, implying that he has a gun.

Authorities believe Simmons may be driving a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous -- If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Suspect wanted after bank robberies in three different NC counties)