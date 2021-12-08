Man accused of robbing Bangor Savings Bank in Brewer

Dec. 8—A Brewer man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a Bangor Savings Bank branch in the city.

Timothy Larabee, 51, was charged with Class B robbery and violating his conditions of release, according to the Brewer Police Department.

Larabee allegedly went into the Wilson Street bank, near a Hannaford supermarket, about 4:09 p.m., claimed he had a gun, threatened staff and demanded money, the police department said late Tuesday night.

He then fled from the bank before police arrived.

Larabee was being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

No additional information was immediately available.