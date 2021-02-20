Man accused of robbing Circle K

Feb. 20—CLINTON — A man is charged with two felonies stemming from a robbery earlier this month.

Gerald M. Tutson Jr., 39, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and one count of possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 26. Bond is set at $100,000, cash only.

According to the affidavit, at 11:43 p.m. Feb. 2, a Circle K clerk reported he was robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing black pants and a black coat. The clerk said a man came to the counter and asked for three packs of cigarettes. The clerk turned around to get the cigarettes and when he turned back around, the man was holding a pistol and demanded the money from the register. The clerk put $71 and the three packs of cigarettes into the bag as ordered by the man.

The affidavit states the Circle K manager provided a copy of the surveillance video.

On Feb. 3, video of the robbery and pictures of a vehicle seen on Pershing Boulevard during the time frame of the robbery were sent to area law enforcement departments in an attempt to identify the suspect. Two pictures of the suspect entering Circle K were posted to the Clinton Police Department Facebook page. A Clinton police officer said he believed Tutson was the suspect.

The affidavit continues that on Feb. 5, the Savanna, Illinois, police department arrested Tutson following a disturbance in Savanna. Clinton police were notified Tutson was in custody. A lieutenant photographed the clothes Tutson was wearing at the time of the arrest and sent them to a Clinton Police Department representative. Clinton police officers reviewed the photos and identified the shoes and sweatshirt were consistent with what the suspect was wearing Feb. 2 during the Circle K robbery.

The affidavit says a woman said Tutson took her vehicle the night of Feb. 2. The woman estimated Tutson returned to her Hanover, Illinois residence about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 3. The woman said Tutson told her he had robbed Circle K, the affidavit says. Tutson said he parked about one block away from the location where the vehicle was captured on surveillance camera. Tutson said the robbery did not go as planned and he only got $78 and two packs of cigarettes, the affidavit says.

A review of Tutson's criminal history indicates he is a convicted felon.