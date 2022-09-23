Man accused of robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint held in Warren County Jail

An arrest has been made for a man accused of robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts at gunpoint, according to a media release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

On the morning of September 12, Ronald J. Runyon of Trenton, Ohio, ordered a sandwich and pulled up to the drive-thru window at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Kings Mills Road, the release said.

Runyon demanded money from the clerk while brandishing a handgun as he pulled up to the pickup window in his white 2020 Chevy Silverado, Lieutenant Shaun Embleton said.

After a comprehensive investigation, Runyon was charged with aggravated robbery through Mason Municipal Court, the release said.

He was taken into custody on September 22 and is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $200,000 bond, cash or surety, according to the Sheriff’s Office.



