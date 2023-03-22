Man accused of robbing Moraine business, getting away with over $19K; Warrant issued for arrest

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Moraine business Monday.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Cashland store located on Springboro Pike on the complaint of an armed robbery.

Employees were later able to positively identify the suspect as 42-year-old Ronald H. Thompson Jr., a customer of the branch, police said.

The employees reported to police that Thompson went into the store after hours through an unlocked front door and asked about a loan before he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.

Police say Thompson forced employees to access a safe and managed to leave the scene with over $19,000 in cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers and detectives were able to get surveillance video from the store that captured the alleged robbery and Thompson’s escape.

“That footage corroborated the employee’s accounts of the event and Thompson’s identification,” the police department said.

A warrant has been issued for Thompson’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Moraine Police Department at t (937-535-1166) or Crimestoppers (937-222-7867).

