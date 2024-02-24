Man accused of robbing Northwest Side business facing felony charge

CHICAGO — A man who police say was taken into custody less than 30 minutes after an alleged robbery on the city’s Northwest Side is now facing a felony charge.

According to Chicago police, 18-year-old Tyrese Green has been charged with one felony count of robbery.

The charge stems from a robbery that allegedly unfolded at a business in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road in Belmont Gardens, at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers who were responding to reports of a robbery in the area quickly located and arrested Green in the 3900 block of West Barry Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say Green appeared in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

