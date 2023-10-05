Man accused of robbing, sexually assaulting woman on hiking trail in Manchester

A man is being held in custody after allegedly throwing a 65-year-old woman to the ground on a hiking trail in Manchester on Wednesday, then robbing and sexually assaulting her, police said.

Daquan Clark-Blue, 30, allegedly groped the woman and physically assaulted her on a trail near Charter Oak Park before briefly grabbing her purse and cell phone, according to the Manchester Police Department. The victim was able to fight him off and get a photograph of him as he fled, police said.

Police said they responded to Charter Oak Park on the report of a robbery and sexual assault before setting up a perimeter and a search in the area of the park and Sycamore Lane.

Clark-Blue was located at a residence on Charter Oak Street, not far from where the attack was reported, and taken into custody after authorities found clothing at the residence that matched the ones the suspect was wearing in the photograph taken by the victim, according to police.

The woman was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital and treated for injuries she suffered during the attack.

Clark-Blue is facing charges of third-degree sexual assault, attempt to commit first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, first-degree threatening, third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault of an elderly person, third-degree assault and first-degree unlawful restraint. He was being held on a $500,000 bond pending an arraignment hearing in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday.

“The Manchester Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors to our community,” Lt. Ryan Shea said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information about the incident has been asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.