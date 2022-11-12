Man accused of robbing St. Francis Drive Subway restaurant with golf club

Nov. 12—A Santa Fe man arrested Thursday evening was suspected of robbing a Subway sandwich shop with a golf club.

Joe Quintana, 40, was charged with armed robbery; aggravated assault; tampering with evidence; concealing identity; and two counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to online court records.

Santa Fe police Lt. Heinz DeLuca said Quintana entered the restaurant in Plaza Entrada at the corner of St. Francis Drive and W. Zia Road at about 6:45 p.m. armed with a golf club. He added there was one clerk present during the robbery and said he has no information on whether there were customers inside the store.

"Mr. Quintana walked in and demanded the money ... and he was wielding the golf club in a menacing manner," DeLuca said.

The clerk ran and hid inside the restaurant's freezer before Quintana jumped over the counter and smashed the cash register with the golf club and fled with the cash drawer, DeLuca said.

He added about $105 in cash was stolen and said the value of the cash drawer was about $100.

Officers reviewed video surveillance footage from the Subway shortly after and noted the suspect was wearing a brown hoodie over a dark grey sweater, DeLuca said.

About a half-hour later, officers spotted a man carrying a golf club who resembled the suspect's description near the Walgreens at 525 W. Zia Road. DeLuca said the suspect fled police. He was eventually detained after a sergeant fired a stun gun at him.

"He made a partial admission [to officers]," DeLuca said. "He said something to the effect of 'I did something stupid at the Subway.' "

However, DeLuca said the man stopped cooperating and falsely identified himself as "Daniel Quintana."

He added Quintana was found with about $14; police did not recover the cash drawer or the full amount of cash stolen from the Subway.

Quintana was taken to a local area hospital before being booked into Santa Fe County jail at 10:52 p.m. DeLuca said corrections officers identified him based on his previous incarcerations.

"The corrections officers where very familiar with him," DeLuca said. "They looked at the guy [and said], 'Oh that's Joe. Joe Quintana.' "

Quintana had an active warrant out for his arrest Thursday after failing to appear at a court hearing in Sandoval County Magistrate Court on Oct. 31, according to online court records.