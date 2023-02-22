Man accused of robbing two guests at gunpoint at a Myrtle Beach hotel arrested

A suspect accused of stealing a room key and robbing two victims at gunpoint at a Myrtle Beach hotel was arrested Tuesday by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Daeshaun Page, 24, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to an arrest report.

An incident report states that the robbery occurred about 3 a.m. at the Patricia Grand Hotel along Ocean Boulevard on Feb. 6.

The Patricia Grand Hotel declined a request for comment made by The Sun News Wednesday morning.

Two victims were awakened by two males armed with handguns, the police report says. Page and one other suspect, who has not been identified, pulled a woman from the bed while pointing a gun at her and forced her to lay down on the floor.

The suspects stole an Xbox Series X, an iPhone 13 Pro, two bank cards, a gold chain and money, according to the report.

The police report continues to say that the suspects grabbed one of the victim’s phone, changed the password, and forced her to lay down again.

A second victim awoke to the suspects striking him on the head multiple times and forced him to lay on the floor. The suspects gave orders to the two to not look up.

The interaction lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, the report states. The two victims called the hotel desk after the interaction, who then called the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

There is no additional information about the second reported suspect listed in the report.

The investigation remains ongoing.