Man accused of robbing Walmart employee with autism in Plymouth arrested in Tennessee

A man wanted for allegedly stealing over $100 from a Walmart employee with autism last August has been arrested by police in Tennessee.

Julius Houston Jr., 22, of Memphis, Tennessee was captured by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on an extraditable Massachusetts warrant for larceny from a person and larceny under $250 from a disabled person, according to Plymouth Police.

Houston, along with 20-year-old Antonio Taylor, also of Memphis, was wanted for aggressive panhandling and robbing a Wal-Mart employee with autism while he was leaving work at Colony Place in Plymouth on August 23, 2023.

Taylor is still on the lamb.

Authorities say at some point within the next nine days, Plymouth officers will extradite Houston, where he will eventually face a Massachusetts judge.

An arraignment date for Houston has not been set.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW