Man accused of robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan in Malden to face judge

A man accused of robbing a woman of her purse, and then stabbing and biting a delivery driver who rushed to help the victim, is slated to face a judge Tuesday.

Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on several charges including attempted murder.

A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver, 21-year-old Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, says he has no regrets about tackling Seay despite being bitten and stabbed.

The incident unfolded just before 2 p.m. Monday on Chestnut Street in Malden.

Dos Santos was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a woman screaming for help. He then recalls seeing Seay attempting to flee the scene.

Seay is accused of snatching a woman’s purse one street over on Rockland Street.

“He started running. I went after him,” said Dos Santos. “I saw the opportunity, tackled him. [We] went on the ground. He was able to stab my leg, my quad… bit me three times on the left arm.”

A teenage witness recorded on her cell phone as Dos Santos held the alleged thief down on the ground. Police arrived on scene moments later and arrested Seay on the spot.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I did what every good citizen should do,” said Dos Santos.

Dos Santos was released from a Boston hospital Monday night hours after he was stabbed in the leg and bitten multiple times in the arm.

“I’m glad he wasn’t hurt worse than he was,” said witness Noreen Toomey. “He did a great job. It was a relief to all of us.”

Toomey called 911 moments before the takedown. She told Boston 25 News that she saw the alleged thief scaling her back fence while clutching a purse.

“I think he was probably pretty desperate to be a situation like that,” she said.

The purse was returned to the victim in her 30s, who had been walking from a nearby MBTA station.

Police said she suffered some bruises but is otherwise doing okay.

An investigation remains ongoing.

