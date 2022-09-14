Man accused of role in Las Vegas woman's disappearance takes plea deal

Cynthia Miller and Nathan Lederman, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·4 min read

Sep. 14—A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction and slaying of a young mother in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of 19-year-old Cindy Rivera's remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement with prosecutors, Anselmo "Chemo" Ortiz, 39, will plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to kidnap Rivera, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a news release. If he fails to lead authorities to Rivera's burial site, the agency said, additional charges he faced will be reinstated.

The deal exposes Ortiz to a 10-year sentence. His sentencing hearing is expected to be held in late October, said his defense attorney, Julita Leavell of Albuquerque.

Leavell said Wednesday she approached the case in an "objective way of trying to find closure for everybody that was involved, and that's what I think the plea symbolizes."

"It's not the justice we've sought for all these years," said Cindy Rivera's sister, 32-year-old Angela Rivera, in an interview Wednesday, "but the number one goal was to bring her home. ... We did what we had to do to get her home."

She added, "Chemo gets 10 years. He still gets to get out and live his life and raise his children. My sister never gets that chance again."

Cindy Rivera, a mother of two, disappeared in June 2012 from a home on Peggy Lane in Las Vegas, where she and her mother were live-in caretakers for an ailing man. Police believe she was abducted by her ex-husband, Christopher Trujillo, with help from Ortiz, and then killed by Trujillo, who was the father of one of her children.

Her body was never recovered, and no one was charged in the case for years.

Trujillo and Ortiz fled to California after Rivera's disappearance. Ortiz later was convicted of drug trafficking charges and was imprisoned from 2013 to 2019. After his release, he began working for Trujillo at a towing company in Las Vegas.

Trujillo took his own life in La Cienega in May 2021 after leaving incriminating evidence on his phone, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Ortiz. In one of the recorded conversations, Trujillo said, "I killed my ex-wife, Cindy Rivera, and buried her in the national forest. I'm going to tell them Chemo killed her and buried her."

Ortiz was arrested in July 2021 and charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.

A month later he faced new counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, transferring a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property and two misdemeanors in a separate case, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The global plea agreement announced Wednesday incorporates the Santa Fe County case, District Attorney Thomas Clayton said in the news release.

"In exchange for information regarding the recovery of Ms. Rivera, the State agrees to a total 10-year sentence incorporating both cases," the news release said.

Clayton said in a statement, "It is clear that Mr. Ortiz must provide sufficient information for the State Police to recover Ms. Rivera's remains. If Ms. Rivera's remains are not recovered, then the two cases will proceed forward. We ask that the community continue to keep Ms. Rivera's family in your thoughts and prayers."

Leavell expressed some concern, however, that after 10 years the search for Cindy Rivera's remains "might not produce absolutely everything the family is hoping for. But [Ortiz] is hoping that where he is able to point the family to, where he is able to direct the search, that that will bring that closure."

Hearing Ortiz's guilty plea "was everything to me and my family," Angela Rivera said.

"It's like a bittersweet moment," she said. "We get to bring home my sister — that's been the goal since the beginning — but the bitter part is, you know, we don't think he's getting nearly enough time for his part that he played in the murder of her.

"But at least we get to bring her home, give her a proper burial, get some kind of closure."

Her sister's death, the fight her justice and the return of her remains changed the family, Angela Rivera said.

"We've been screaming her name for 10 years. ... I can't even put it into words. Even bringing her home, we're not bringing her home."

She said, "Chris took the coward's way out because he didn't want to face the consequences of what he did, and I feel even now Chemo, he has no remorse. ... We've never so much heard a 'Sorry for everything I put your family through.'

"So, it's like a bittersweet ending, but we get my sister back."

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC Remains Below Production Target Despite Boosting Output Again

    OPEC increased its oil production by 618,000 bpd in August, with Libya and Saudi Arabia leading the way while Nigeria, Angola, and Iraq underperformed

  • Get your kicks with this new Route 66 guide. Here are the best road trip stops in Arizona

    A new Route 66 Check-In Challenge offered by the Arizona Office of Tourism features historic roadside attractions. These are the best road trip stops.

  • Nevada man arrested after son’s DNA links him to 50-year-old murder in Hawaii

    Tudor Chirila arrested five decades after 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson was found stabbed to death in her apartment

  • R. Kelly found guilty on 6 counts of child pornography in federal trial

    R. Kelly was acquitted on several counts of conspiring to rig his 2008 criminal trial. Kelly was accused by prosecutors of engaging in sex acts with five minors, recording some of the abuse on multiple videos and conspiring to cover up the evidence.

  • FBS ADs urge college football reform, but not NCAA breakaway

    WASHINGTON (AP) The athletic directors who lead the schools that play Division I college football at the highest level want the sport to continue be governed by the NCAA - if that governance can be streamlined. LEAD1, an association of Football Bowl Subdivision ADs, convened 105 of its 131 members Wednesday for a meeting that focused mostly on how best to govern major college football. There has been some momentum in the past year to seriously explore breaking FBS away from the NCAA and creating another structure to run the biggest revenue generator in college sports.

  • Why Roku Stock Was Down on Tuesday

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders lost ground, thanks to a falling market on Tuesday. The Nasdaq index, home to Roku and many other tech specialists, fell nearly 4% on Tuesday. The biggest factor driving Roku lower was that wider market drawdown.

  • Opinion: I left the Republican Party because it has lost its way

    I was a registered Republican until I pulled my first Democratic ballot on May 8, 2018.

  • No charges for KCSO sergeant whose unsecured gun was brought to Port Orchard school

    Sgt. Dan Twomey has a history of misconduct and was disciplined in 2016 for demonstrating "incredibly poor judgement."

  • Pieper Lewis GoFundMe soars past $150,000 she must pay estate of accused rapist she killed

    Iowa law requires people convicted of homicides to pay $150,000 in compensation. Pieper Lewis, then 15, killed a 37-year-old man she says raped her.

  • NYC doctor’s sex abuse victims beg judge not to clear his conviction because of his suicide

    The six women who testified about being sexually and psychologically tortured by disgraced neurologist Ricardo Cruciani stood together in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday and implored a judge not to clear his name because of his suicide. “Please. For all of us,” Terry Phoenix told Judge Michele Rodney. “Abatement will strip all his victims of restitution. The sense of justice I would feel from ...

  • Uproar in court as Stoneman Douglas gunman’s defense rests without warning

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial rested its case Wednesday, shocking the judge and prosecutors who were unprepared for the start of the next and final phase of testimony. The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked heated criticism from a visibly stunned Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who accused defense attorneys of wasting a day ...

  • Accusers call suicide of convicted neurologist 'selfish act'

    Six women who testified against a neurologist they accused of sexaully assaulting them while they were his patients returned to court on Wednesday to speak out against him, this time under unusual circumstances they described as a cruel twist of fate. Authorities say Dr. Ricardo Cruciani killed himself behind bars shortly after his conviction and before the accusers could give victim impact statements at a sentencing that was likely to result in a lengthy prison term. A judge invited the women on Wednesday to give their statements anyway at a New York City hearing where they called Cruciani a predator and a coward.

  • ‘Squid Game’ Creator Addresses Concerns That Netflix’s Real-Life Competition Spinoff Is Problematic

    When Netflix announced it had greenlit a reality series based on the murderous competition in “Squid Game,” fans of the hit Korean show were quick to point out the irony in translating the tragic tale, which creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety is a “fable about modern capitalist society,” into reality TV. Now, Hwang is urging […]

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Video: Man filming woman in public restroom learns his victim is a black belt the hard way

    After a Thai man attempted to secretly film a woman in a public restroom, he was immediately chased and beaten by the victim, who happened to have a black belt in Taekwondo. On Sunday, a 17-year-old man allegedly entered the women’s restroom in a Japanese restaurant located in Chachoengsao district, Thailand, and attempted to film a woman in a stall.

  • California high school football coach shot after breaking up fight on campus

    Joe Pastrana, a defensive coordinator with the Vallejo High School football program in California, was wounded during a campus shooting Tuesday, police said.

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say

    Harris County Sheriff's OfficeA man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massa

  • VP of Boston bank arrested in connection with series of stabbings, sexual assaults dating back to 2003

    A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, has been hit with multiple charges in connection with a string of sexual assaults involving women and children in Boston nearly 20 years ago. Ivan Cheung, 42, is accused of raping two young girls and two women in separate incidents in 2003, 2005 and 2006. Prosecutors said he picked her up near Charles Circle, drove her to another location, raped her and then stabbed her.

  • Man who crushed officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

    Two other men were also convicted in the bench trial on multiple felony charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.