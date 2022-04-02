Man accused of running from deputies, throwing stolen pistol onto I-90

Apr. 1—A six-time convicted felon is accused of running from deputies and throwing a stolen firearm onto Interstate 90 before he was arrested Tuesday in Spokane Valley.

Harlan M. Jordan, 22, was also allegedly in possession of cash and stolen transaction cards and a stolen ID, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

A deputy was checking the area of East Broadway Avenue and North Park Road for a domestic violence suspect around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday when someone flagged the deputy down and told him a man dressed in camouflage brandished a gun at the nearby 7-Eleven before getting into a red van, deputies said.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop of a red Volkswagen van on Broadway Avenue near North Lily Road, the release said. The van rolled slowly into a dead end, and Jordan got out in camouflage pants with a pistol in his hand, deputies said.

Jordan ran from the deputy and threw the pistol over the sound barrier wall that runs along I-90, deputies said. The gun landed on the freeway.

The deputy pursued Jordan, who ignored the deputy's commands to stop, in his vehicle and then on foot, the sheriff's office said. Jordan eventually surrendered.

He was holding a wad of cash in his hand when he was taken into custody, the release said.

Jordan admitted to knowing about a stolen ID found in his possession but said he had no knowledge of the stolen credit and debit cards discovered, deputies said. The firearm that landed on I-90 was reported stolen during a vehicle prowling earlier this year in Spokane. Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said he was unsure if the gun was loaded while Jordan was running with it, but that deputies recovered at least one loaded magazine.

Jordan was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property and obstructing. Jordan also had felony warrants for his arrest, including charges of first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, deputies said.

Meanwhile, the van Jordan was riding in was located near East Cataldo Avenue and North Park Road. One of the people in the van, 47-year-old Jason L. Allen, was arrested for an unrelated DUI misdemeanor warrant, the sheriff's office said.

Jordan remained in the Spokane County Jail as of late Friday afternoon. His bond is set at $110,000.

Detectives continue to investigate.