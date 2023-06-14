Man accused of running from the law again

Jun. 14—ASHLAND — A man convicted twice of running from the law is accused of doing it again, according to court records.

Blake A. Meadows, 31, of Ashland, was wanted after police said he absconded from parole relating to two convictions of fleeing from police in 2021.

On Tuesday, a Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy tried to stop a Mercedes driven by Meadows in the 2200 block of Beech Street, records show.

Meadows bailed from the vehicle and ran on foot. An Ashland Police officer joined the chase, which traversed several back yards, according to a criminal citation.

The chase came to an end after Meadows jumped a fence and fell into a yard, trapping himself near a shed, records show.

A metal stake in the yard cut his leg in the process, records show.

The APD officer hopped over the fence, too, in order to apprehend Meadows. Police said if the officer landed an inch closer to the stake, it would've run clean through his leg.

Meadows was booked on charges of first-degree fleeing on foot and resisting arrest.

In December 2021, Meadows pleaded guilty in two separate cases for fleeing and wanton endangerment, receiving three years in prison.

In February 2021, Meadows hit the rear end of a city truck with his motorcycle in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue. Bystanders helped him get his bike up and while speaking to police he told them he was trying to start it to make sure it still worked.

Once the bike turned over, police said he rode it down the sidewalk — and police did not pursue him at that time. A little bit of detective work revealed where he lived and even turned up a Facebook photo with him and the bike in question.

While that case was had a pending indictment, Meadows was found inside a lot in June 2021 attempting to steal a catalytic converter off a car. Records show when an officer approached him, he jumped on his bike and tried to run him down.

The officer attempted to deploy his TASER on Meadows, to no avail.

The chase came to an end after Meadows wrecked the bike and was thrown. Despite that, he still tried to crawl and run away.

