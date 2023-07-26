Man accused of running over Columbus police officers after gun theft attempt gets $25K bond

A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Shawn Briggs caught fire after a crash early Saturday morning. Briggs is accused of attempting to steal a Columbus police officer's gun and hitting two officers with his SUV.

A man accused of trying to steal a Columbus police officer's gun before hitting and injuring two officers with his vehicle will be released from the Franklin County jail Wednesday afternoon after posting a $25,000 bond in the case.

Shawn Briggs, 45, of North Linden, appeared Wednesday before Franklin County Municipal Court Judge James Green facing one count of aggravated robbery with a specification for trying to take a firearm from a police officer during the course of their official duties, which is a first-degree felony.

During the hearing, Green ordered Briggs held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond, meaning Briggs had to pay $2,500 to be released from jail.

According to court records, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a Columbus police officer pulled Briggs over on Interstate 70 westbound near James Road. The officer believed Briggs may have been driving drunk. A second officer came to the scene to help with the traffic stop.

Briggs didn't cooperate with officers and showed signs of being drunk, police allege in court records. When officers opened the driver's door of Briggs' 2018 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, Briggs "with both hands" grabbed a handgun on one of the officers, which was holstered on his waist. The action led the officer to believe Briggs was trying to disarm or take his firearm.

Briggs then put the vehicle in reverse, court records allege, and backed up about 15 feet, hitting the officers and dragging them a short distance. He then sped off.

Briggs ultimately crashed the SUV on the exit ramp from Interstate 71 north to Weber Road. Officers who responded to the crash pulled Briggs out of the vehicle, which caught fire.

A crash report said Briggs went off the right side of the exit ramp, hit a light pole and side-swiped another vehicle. Briggs then went through the intersection and hit another pole. The crash report said Briggs was driving about 50 mph at the time of the crash, while the posted speed limit was 35 mph.

Briggs was taken for treatment at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital before being taken to the Franklin County jail. The officers who were injured were both taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Additional charges, including felonious assault on a police officer, are likely to be considered when a grand jury reviews Briggs' case in the coming days.

Court records indicate Briggs posted the $25,000 bond around 2 p.m. Wednesday through a bond company and was scheduled to be released from the Franklin County jail.

Green was also the judge who presided over the hearing for Tyrell Shute, who is accused of driving a stolen Kia through the grassy area Saturday at an apartment complex, fatally injuring a 4-year-old boy playing outside. In that case, prosecutors requested a bond of at least $1 million, but Green set a bond of $250,000.

Green has been a judge since 1995 and is the most-senior judge serving in Franklin County Municipal Court.

