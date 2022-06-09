Man accused of running over, dragging Bethel Park officer appears in court

The man accused of running over and dragging a Bethel Park police officer last month appeared in court on Thursday.

“Why didn’t you stop when you hit the officer and were you drinking?” asked Channel 11 News.

But 27-year-old Jack Scola had nothing to say as he left the courthouse after allegedly running down an officer last month.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 13, Scola ignored construction signs and drove around a work site. When Scola was confronted by workers, he yelled at them, saying they “needed to learn how to do their job.” He then kept driving.

An officer stationed at the intersection of Library Road and Broughton attempted to stop him, but police said Scola slowed but then hit the gas.

In doing so, Scola ran over the officer’s legs.

Fortunately, a witness on the scene grabbed Scola’s license, which the police used it to track him down. They found him at his house with the car still running — court documents stated that Scola was visibly drunk when the police arrived.

Scola waived his hearing today.

He is facing multiple charges including felony aggravated assault. His formal arraignment is on July 27 at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

