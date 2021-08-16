Man accused of running over trooper's foot, hitting pedestrian with car on Pittsburgh's South Side

Aug. 16—A Washington County man was arrested early Monday after state police said he drove over a trooper's foot and hit a pedestrian with his car on Pittsburgh's South Side during the weekend.

Dirk Laniel Barfield, 35, of California, was being held at the Allegheny County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Police said Barfield was driving an Audi A5 when he was stopped at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at South 17th Street and Carey Way for traffic violations, according to a news release. He is accused of fleeing the traffic stop and running over a trooper's foot, police said.

A few blocks away from the traffic stop, investigators said Barfield hit a pedestrian and continued driving. The pedestrian was treated for a foot injury and released from a hospital the next day.

Police got an arrest warrant for Barfield Saturday on charges of aggravated assault, fleeing from police, reckless endangerment and related offenses. Court records show his license had been revoked or suspended.

Barfield did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25.

Pittsburgh Police began stepping up patrols in early July as officials cited a "dangerous and untenable" situation involving crowded sidewalks, unruly pedestrians and sometimes violent tendencies. Shootings on consecutive weekends last month led officials to expedite a plan that restricts traffic, parking and deliveries on the most raucous section of the East Carson Street corridor. Some side streets were closed off to motorists.

The restrictions are in effect from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Barfield was sentenced in 2011 to four to eight years in a state prison followed by seven years of probation on aggravated assault and weapons charges stemming from a 2008 incident in Washington County. An attempted homicide charge was withdrawn, accoridng to online court records.

