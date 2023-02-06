Man accused of running at state police with knife after barricading himself in East Pittsburgh home

An East Pittsburgh man is facing a slew of charges after state police say he ran at them with a knife after barricading himself in a home for three hours Sunday.

State police responded to a domestic incident along Collins Avenue in East Pittsburgh around 1:30 a.m., when they said Edward Acrie, 32, was breaking items, threatening a resident and threatening to burn the home down.

Troopers formed a perimeter around the home and for about three hours, attempted to get Acrie to come out by using emergency lights, sirens, a PA system and the phone, according to the complaint. Acrie sent messages stating that he was not coming out and police were going to have to come in and kill him, police said.

Acrie barricaded the front door and window using a couch and mattress. As troopers attempted to enter, he ran toward them holding a knife, ignoring their orders to drop it and stating they were going to have to shoot him, according to the complaint.

Troopers tased Acrie and eventually were able to take him into custody, they said.

Acrie is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.

