Man accused of running into woods after stealing from Monroeville Macy’s

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole from the Macy’s in Monroeville.

The criminal complaint said officers were called to the store just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a retail theft in progress.

The caller described the suspect as a white male wearing a black hoodie, stolen clothes and only one shoe who was last seen running toward the wooded area near the VA Clinic nearby. He was stealing items from the store and fighting with the caller, who was a loss prevention employee.

According to the complaint, officers found the suspect on the side of the VA Clinic near the dumpsters. He ran on foot toward the Firestone while police gave chase.

The suspect, identified as Michael Behanna, had a clear plastic case with glassine baggies stampled “JIGSAW” in red ink, a medium sized clear baggie with a clear crystal substance and a small clear vile containing an orange power in his jean pocket. He also had a pair of Nike sweatpants with the tag still attached.

The caller positively identified Behanna as the suspect. He said he saw Behanna and two other males enter the Macy’s just before 3 p.m. Behanna then went into the fitting room, where he was heard cutting security tags off of merchandise.

The complaint said the caller made contact with Behanna, who ran toward the exit. The caller tackled him to the ground and Behanna ran to the woods after a brief struggle.

According to the complaint, the caller didn’t see the merchandise in Behanna’s arms, but did observe his clothes being “puffed” near his waistline.

Stolen merchandise was found near the dumpsters where Behanna was originally located, the complaint said.

Behanna is charged with robbery, flight to avoid apprehension, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and drug-related charges. He’s currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

