Man accused of rustling 200 cattle, but those steaks will be costly, Texas officials say

An East Texas man accused of stealing nearly 200 heads of cattle is behind bars after a “lengthy investigation,” according to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

A Feb. 1 news release said Charles Allen Robinson Jr. was arrested by law enforcement on Jan. 27.

Officials said they showed up to his home near Kilgore with a warrant but he “didn’t go easy” into custody.

It took two Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association special rangers — along with Department of Public Safety troopers and deputies from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department — to get Robinson into custody, the release said.

According to officials, the crimes were committed in September and October of 2021.

Robinson faces several felony charges, including three counts of theft of livestock, which officials said is related to the theft of 157 cows, 26 heifers and 13 heads of cattle in Shelby and Upshur County.

Additionally, he faces a charge of issuance of bad check, evading arrest, resisting arrest, bond forfeiture and insurance fraud, the release said.

Robinson’s bond was preset at $267,000. If convicted, theft of livestock “carries a penalty range of 2 to 10 years in state prison and/or $10,000 fine,” officials said.

Special Ranger Larry Hand said this serves as a reminder to livestock businesses to keep good accounting records “and never accept partial payment.”

Kilgore is about 120 miles east of Dallas.

