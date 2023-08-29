Man accused of Sacramento robberies targeting Asian women sentenced to 8 years in prison

[Source]

Latravion McCockran, the California man accused of carrying out Sacramento robberies targeting Asian women, has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.

His plea: On Aug. 8, McCockran, 21, pleaded guilty to targeting and robbing four Asian women in April and May of last year, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

According to a press release, McCockran pled in Sacramento Superior Court to three counts of robbery as strike offenses, one count of grand theft person, two arming enhancements and four hate crime allegations. He was ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

About the robberies: McCockran and his juvenile accomplice targeted Asian women leaving stores in the area of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street. Besides being robbed of property, the victims were reportedly physically assaulted during the incidents.

According to the District Attorney’s office, McCockran was the driver in each of these robberies while the then-17-year-old from Berkeley took purses, cell phones, cash and jewelry from the women by force, sometimes brandishing a firearm that was never recovered by police.

“On one occasion, McCockran followed the victim to her home and robbed her of her cell phone inside of her garage,” the press release noted.

Investigation and arrest: During the investigation, authorities discovered messages between McCockran and the juvenile showing that they were targeting Asian women due to racial biases, leading the District Attorney’s Office to “seek and obtain a conviction on the hate crime allegations in this case.”

Police arrested the teen on June 15 last year, along with two other individuals he was with at the time who were armed with illegal handguns. McCockran was arrested on June 22. Authorities have not released further details about the juvenile.

