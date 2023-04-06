A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted Quay Shaun Lampkin for murder in the killing of a man at Abilene's south-side Salvation Army in January.

On Jan. 11, police were called about 2:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Butternut Street, where a man was found unconscious in the parking lot of the Salvation Army.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died about 90 minutes later.

The 58-year-old victim later was identified as Joseph Louis Johnson.

In a police report, Johnson and Lampkin had an altercation inside the facility.

Man shot by police in north Abilene indicted on four charges

Also indicted was Robert Guevara Jr. on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of methamphetamine, endangering a child and theft of a firearm.

Guevara was shot by an Abilene police officer Jan. 21 after he drew a weapon in the driveway of north Abilene home. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police were called by a resident about 6:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of North Ninth Street. A broken window in a vacant home had been sighted, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, police saw a vehicle in the driveway. They saw no one inside but what was believed to be drugs on the seat. As police, according to the report, decided their next move, a man approached the vehicle. He was carrying a child, which he placed inside.

Police asked him to show his hands and the man, the report stated, instead drew a weapon. Police shot him in the torso.

The weapon was determined to be stolen.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, per protocol, but later cleared of any wrongdoing by investigating Texas Rangers.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man accused of Salvation Army killing, man shot by Abilene police indicted