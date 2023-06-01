Man accused of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims to go to prison after probation revoked

May 31—A contractor who was previously sentenced to community control after he reportedly failed to complete repair work on properties damaged in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes will go to prison after his probation was revoked.

Robert Tracy Greene, 56, of St. Paris will spend five years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Greene sought work in tornado-damaged areas under the name TK Home Improvement. At least 10 victims had contracts with either down payments or full payments made. Greene reportedly only partially finished work or failed to complete any of the repairs.

Greene was indicted in 2019 and 2020 on multiple counts of theft, and he was convicted on more than a dozen counts last year. He was at-large for more than two years before he was arrested in Huber Heights last June.

In November, he was sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions and ordered to pay $300 a month toward restitution for the victims, according to the prosecutor's office.

Greene made a payment in November but reportedly didn't make a payment in December. In January, the prosecutor's office filed a motion to revoke his probation and send him to prison.

Greene's attorney, David R. Morse, said he thought the decision to impose prison time was harsh.

Morse said he thought Greene could have continued on probation so the victims could have been paid back sooner.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Greene deserved the five-year sentence.

"This defendant swindled tornado‐ravaged elderly and disabled victims by taking their money and then failed to do the work," he said. "Now he has failed to even make the $300 monthly restitution payments he agreed to as part of the court's original sentence."