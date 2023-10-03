Man accused of second sexual assault pleads not guilty

Oct. 2—A 19-year-old charged with a second sexual assault case dating back to the same night as another sexual assault, of which he has already been convicted, has entered pleas in this newest case.

Trenton Charles Robert Erickson, Stewartville, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration involving a 15-year-old girl Monday in Mower County District Court.

Both cases date back to September of 2022 and a house party that the 15-year-old and another girl, age 14, attended.

According to the court complaint, this incident took place after Erickson had assaulted the 14-year-old the same night, again while the girl was telling him "no" repeatedly. In that case, Erickson was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation and fined $50.

In this second case, Erickson denied wrong-doing when questioned by a Mower County detective, claiming the victim told him she was 16, something he claimed in the first case as well.

Erickson's next court appearance will be for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 5, 2024.