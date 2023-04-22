Man accused of secretively photographing undressed women at his Surprise business

A Surprise sign stands along Grand Avenue on Feb. 19, 2023.

A businessman accused of photographing unclothed women without their consent was taken into custody on Thursday in Surprise.

Timothy Savage, 39, was booked on five counts of voyeurism; five counts of surreptitious photography, videotaping, filming or digitally recording of viewing; and four counts of surreptitious photography, videotaping, filming or digitally recording or viewing, according to Surprise Police.

The police department said it received allegations from someone saying Savage had taken or held multiple photos of her and other women clients in various stages of undress either changing in a bathroom or while receiving treatment at Pro Fit Body Sculpting by the business owner. The photos, police added, were taken secretively and without consent.

Savage was running the body sculpting business out of a rented casita adjacent to a home near 151st Avenue and West Woodbridge Drive, according to police.

An investigation including a search warrant on the business and Savage's home yielded multiple criminal evidence items, police noted. Following an interview with authorities, Savage was arrested, police said.

"We are deeply appreciative that this brave individual was willing to come forward so we could put a stop to this unlawful and invasive behavior," Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina said in a statement.

There may be additional victims, police said. To the best of the department's knowledge, all the victims are adults, Surprise Police spokesman Sgt. James Rothschild said.

A call to the business during regular hours of operation on Friday afternoon was forwarded to voicemail.

It is unclear how long the business has been open, but social media accounts' posts only go back as far as January. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the police department at 623-222-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man accused of voyeurism of undressed women at his Surprise business